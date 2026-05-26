Heart of Oregon Awarded $300,000 Grant from JTMF Foundation

(Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

The JTMF Foundation awarded an unexpected and generous $300,000 grant to Heart of Oregon Corps’ Legacy 25 Campus Campaign, supporting construction of their new central campus and headquarters in Redmond. The surprise gift comes at a critical moment, leading into the final months before the campus grand opening. Including the new JTMF gift, the campus is 94% funded, with $435,000 left to raise by September 30, 2026.

Securing all funds by the campus grand opening in September enables Heart of Oregon to begin the next chapter of training Central Oregon’s workforce without incurring costly debt, which would pull funding away from critical job training programs for our region’s future workforce.

“Heart of Oregon Corps creates meaningful opportunities where youth of all abilities can thrive in learning environments,” said Tami Marick of the JTMF Foundation. “In particular, we are excited that the new centralized campus will help break down barriers for individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling, productive lives while contributing to their communities.”

The JTMF Foundation’s support for Heart of Oregon is rooted in one of the foundation’s four key areas of giving: “Empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” Of the 225 youth that Heart of Oregon serves each year, 30-40 percent (approximately 85 young people) experience disabilities, primarily related to learning, development, and mental health.

The resources and camaraderie of the new central campus will provide vital support for hundreds of young adults in Central Oregon each year, including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Many of these young people experience greater barriers to full-time employment coupled with a significantly higher rate of loneliness and social isolation.

Heart of Oregon programs offer rewarding entry-level jobs for youth who often have no prior work experience. The JTMF Foundation has previously funded Heart of Oregon’s Camp Lead program, which offers employment opportunities for young people with documented disabilities to build their confidence, learn new job skills, and earn wages while exploring careers in natural resources and helping improve public lands.

Since 2000, more than 5,000 Heart of Oregon youth have built 40 affordable homes, improved 50,000 acres of public lands, and earned more than $2.5 million in AmeriCorps scholarships.

In 2025 alone, Heart of Oregon hired and trained 220 youth who maintained 35 miles of trails and waterways, improved over 1,100 acres of public lands, and built one affordable home. Collectively, they earned over $1 million in wages and stipends, secured nearly $121,000 in AmeriCorps education scholarships, and achieved 208 technical or career certifications.

“Heart of Oregon is empowering the next generation of Central Oregonians to transform their lives and their communities,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “We are so appreciative of the JTMF Foundation’s contribution to our campus, where young adults of all backgrounds come together in a welcoming and supportive environment to train, grow skills, earn wages, build a network, and set themselves up for future career readiness and self-sufficiency.”

The new campus will provide youth a central location to receive workforce training, mentorship, and benefit from a sense of belonging as they embark on careers that solve our region’s greatest challenges, including conservation, construction, childcare shortage, wildfire mitigation, and food insecurity.

Heart of Oregon is proud to recognize major supporters of the Legacy 25 Campus Campaign Thank you for your generous contribution to this generational project: Aperion Management Group, BASX, Bend Foundation, Clark Foundation, Collins Foundation, Crevier Family Foundation, Deschutes County ARPA, First Interstate Bank Foundation, Ford Family Foundation, Hayden Homes, JTMF Foundation, Marie Lamfrom Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, Mike’s Fence Center, MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, PGE Foundation, R&H Construction, Rosendin Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, State of Oregon, The Joseph & Elizabeth Hoffart Charitable Foundation, The Max & Marie Anna Richter Family Fund of OCF, and The Tykeson Family Foundation.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and warehousing logistics. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now!

heartoforegon.org