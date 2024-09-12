Heart of Oregon Corps Announces the Closure of Thrift Store Program after 13 Years of Impact in the Jefferson County Community

(Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps is announcing the closure of its Thrift Store training program in Madras after 13 years of dedicated service and positive impact on the Jefferson County community. Since its inception, the Thrift Store program has been a cornerstone of youth development in the area, providing essential training and support to countless young individuals.

Over 13 years, the Thrift Store program has achieved remarkable success, with over 200 youth of diverse abilities gaining valuable skills in customer service and retail operations. The program has not only empowered local youth but also contributed significantly to the economic vitality of the Jefferson County community with its vibrant downtown storefront and donating over $10,000 a year in merchandise vouchers to lower income residents in need through partnerships with LINC, FAM, Mountain Star and Best Care.

“We are incredibly proud of the work the Heart of Oregon Thrift Store program has accomplished and the lasting difference it has made in the lives of so many young people,” said Laura Handy, Executive Director at Heart of Oregon Corps. “As we sunset this program, we are also sunrising new opportunities that will continue to serve our mission and the Madras community.”

To commemorate the closing of the Thrift Store program, Heart of Oregon Corps will be hosting a closeout sale at the store. From September 11th to September 27th, everything in the store will be 75% off! Please note that the store is no longer accepting donations.

Although the Thrift Store program is coming to an end, Heart of Oregon Corps remains committed to the Jefferson County community. “While this chapter is closing, we are excited about the future and the new initiatives that lie ahead,” added Laura. “We will continue to have a presence in Madras, and we look forward to sharing more about our upcoming programming in the near future.”

Heart of Oregon Corps extends its deepest gratitude to the community for the unwavering support of the Thrift Store program over the years. The success of the program would not have been possible without the generosity and involvement of local residents, businesses, and partners.

As Heart of Oregon Corps transitions from the Thrift Store program, the organization is focused on exploring new opportunities that align with its mission to empower youth and strengthen communities. More details about these future endeavors will be shared soon.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. HOC’s six programs engage youth to build confidence, a sense of purpose, and drive for their futures. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and customer service. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now! This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

heartoforegon.org