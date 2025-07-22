Heart of Oregon Corps Celebrates 25th Anniversary Year with Reunion Party in Prineville

Heart of Oregon Corps is hitting the road this summer for a three-county Reunion Tour, marking 25 years of youth-powered community impact. The second stop brings the celebration to the Crook County Fairgrounds, where alumni, partners and supporters will gather to honor the more than 1,000 young people from Crook County who have completed Heart of Oregon’s workforce development programs since its founding. In total more than 5,000 graduates have been trained throughout Central Oregon since 2000.

The event in Prineville will take place from 5-8pm on Thursday, August 7 in the big tent at the Crook County Fair and will feature free drinks, food and live music.

The event will feature reflections from local leaders, alumni and business partners on the lasting value of Heart of Oregon’s mission to equip young people with job skills, confidence and a path toward long-term success. A special #HOCBuiltThis photo slideshow will showcase the tangible projects youth have completed over the last two and a half decades.

The party is sponsored by visionary supporters including Hayden Homes and the Crook County Fairgrounds, alongside a host of local businesses that believe in the power of investing in youth.

“We’re calling on every Heart of Oregon alum from across Crook County to join us and celebrate everything they’ve achieved,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “From building affordable homes to protecting natural areas, these young people have left a legacy of service — and they’ve gained the skills to build better lives in the process.”

About 15 percent of Heart of Oregon youth and young adults have called Crook County home. In the past 25 years, these youth have completed projects such as building the fishing platform at Chimney Rock on the Crooked River, removing overgrown vegetation to prevent fire in Juniper Canyon, and building Prineville affordable housing with Thistle and Nest this summer. While making a visible difference in their communities, participants have also built the essential interpersonal and workplace skills that lead to future employment and opportunity.

This anniversary tour is part of the broader Legacy 25 campaign, an ambitious effort to establish Central Oregon’s first-ever youth workforce development campus. Proceeds from the reunion events will help fund the $7.3 million, 3.4-acre campus, set to open in Redmond in fall 2026.

Once operational, the campus will serve youth from Crook County and beyond, offering hands-on technical training and support services. Young people will connect at Heart of Oregon’s Prineville office, access supported transportation to the Redmond cental campus for advanced training, and bring their newly developed skills back to their home communities to contribute even more deeply to local projects. Crook County Heart of Oregon graduates will be trained and ready to work for local Prineville employers.

RSVP now for the party and join Heart of Oregon in celebrating youth workforce development in Crook County. Businesses interested in sponsoring this high-visibility event can reach out to jodelle.marx@heartoforegon.org.

Future reunion events will include a party in Bend in November. Learn more about Heart of Oregon’s new youth workforce development campus at heartoforegon.org.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction and childcare. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now!

heartoforegon.org