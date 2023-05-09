Heart of Oregon Corps’ Farm to Fork Dinner & Fundraiser Tickets On Sale Now

(Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young adults ages 16-24 through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities, is pleased to announce that tickets are now available for its 6th annual Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser.

The event, which will take place on June 2 at 7th Mountain Resort in Bend, is an opportunity for community members and supporters of Heart of Oregon Corps to come together and celebrate the organization’s successes while raising vital funds for its continued operations.

Guests will enjoy a delicious locally sourced meal created in collaboration with local farms and curated by Bleu Bite Catering, complimentary wine and beer, and live music from Mark Ransom and the Mostest. The evening will have opportunities to donate to Heart of Oregon via a raffle, paddle raise, and live auction featuring a variety of unique items and experiences. All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting Heart of Oregon Corps’ programs, which provide young adults with the skills, training, and experience they need to succeed in the workforce and make positive contributions to their communities.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to join us for our annual Dinner and Fundraiser Event,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “This event is a chance for us to come together and celebrate the incredible achievements of our young people, and to raise the critical funds that allow us to continue training tomorrow’s workforce today.”

Heart of Oregon Corps’ programs train young people in construction, conservation, child and youth development, and customer service. Through these programs, young adults gain valuable job skills and work experience, while also contributing to the betterment of their communities through service projects.

“We believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to transform their own lives while making a positive impact on their community,” Handy added. “We are grateful for the support of local individuals and business leaders in making this vision a reality.”

Aperion Management Group has hosted the dinner since its first year, with Mike’s Fence Center back as title sponsor for the second year. Both businesses continue to champion Heart of Oregon’s work in the community. Thank you to all of the corporate sponsors who support this event, special thanks to St. Charles Health Care, Republic Services, Les Schwab, First Interstate Bank, and R&H Construction for supporting at the gold level. Limited sponsorships are still available at heartoforegon.org.

Tickets for the Dinner and Fundraiser Event are available now and can be purchased here: heartoforegon.ejoinme.org/farmtoforktickets. For more information about the event or Heart of Oregon Corps’ programs, please visit heartoforegon.org.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. Youth and young adults transform their own lives while improving their communities. All HOC programs apply a “work-earn-learn” model that invests in local young people, many of whom come from underserved backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to develop their leadership. HOC is accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence. Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today — and they are accepting youth applications now!

heartoforegon.org