Heart of Oregon Corps Honors Global Youth Service Day with Projects in Redmond’s Dry Canyon Tomorrow

(Heart of Oregon Corps participants at the 2025 Global Youth Service Day project | Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Tomorrow, Heart of Oregon Corps youth and staff will roll up their sleeves for Global Youth Service Day, an afternoon of hands-on community improvement in Redmond’s Dry Canyon.

Media are invited to attend between 12:20-2pm at the Weigand Family Dog Park at 1429 West Antler Ave., Redmond.

This annual event is part of Global Youth Service Day (GYSD), now in its 38th year and coordinated by Youth Service America, uniting youth ages 5-25 across more than 100 countries in service projects that benefit their communities.

Locally, Heart of Oregon has been partnering with the City of Redmond to complete service projects in celebration of Global Youth Service Day for over a decade. Youth participants will work together on a variety of critical stewardship projects along the Dry Canyon trail between the dog park and the water treatment plant, including:

Debris Removal: Remove old fencing, posts, and scattered wood debris

Remove old fencing, posts, and scattered wood debris Gravel: Spread, level, and rake gravel around tee boxes

Spread, level, and rake gravel around tee boxes Painting: Prep surfaces and paint kiosks and benches

Prep surfaces and paint kiosks and benches Cleanup: Pick up trash, rake high-traffic areas, and clear brush

They will join youth from across the world whose projects include everything from preparing and providing hygiene kits to other youth, to building pollinator habitats, to serving in food banks, to leading anti-bullying trainings. See projects throughout the United States at the Youth Service America website.

“It’s incredibly powerful to witness Heart of Oregon youth not only building skills, but building momentum in their own lives,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “Each project is an opportunity for young people to shape their futures while making a visible, lasting impact on the communities they call home.”

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and warehousing logistics. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now!

heartoforegon.org