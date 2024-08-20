Heart of Oregon Corps Hosts Successful Job Fair, Connecting Local Youth to Local Employers

(Photos courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting youth and young adults in Central Oregon, proudly announces the successful completion of its annual Job Fair, held on Thursday August 15. The event brought together Heart of Oregon participants and local businesses, creating a vibrant space for connections and opportunities.

Held at the Central Oregon Community College Bend Campus, the Job Fair demonstrated Heart of Oregon Corps’ commitment to bridging the gap between job seekers and employers. The event focused on providing young adults with access to meaningful employment opportunities and attracted a diverse range of local businesses across various industries.

The Job Fair featured local employers, including Bend Parks and Recreation District, Express Employment Professionals, Mt. Bachelor, Les Schwab Tires, Central Oregon Tree Experts, BG4, R&H Construction, Hayden Homes, Sunriver Resort, and Kendall Auto Group.

“R&H is always happy to engage with Heart of Oregon youth. It is such an exciting time for them, making life and career decisions. I feel like if I can connect with a few it is well worth it” said Gary North, Central Oregon Vice President of R&H Construction.

Heart of Oregon Corps extends its gratitude to all the businesses, volunteers, and attendees who contributed to the success of the Job Fair. The organization remains dedicated to its mission of empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities.

“We are thrilled with the positive outcomes of this year’s job fair,” said Kara Johnson, deputy director. “Heart of Oregon Corps remains committed to helping young individuals unlock their potential and build meaningful careers. This event was a true testament to the strength of our community partnerships and the determination of our youth participants.”

Following the Job Fair, Heart of Oregon Corps hosted its annual Youth Achievement Celebration. This event recognized the young individuals and staff members who embody the organization’s core values: responsibility, integrity, learning, and community. The celebration not only highlighted the personal achievements of these young participants but also their significant contributions to the community.

With nearly 200 young adults, staff, community partners, and local businesses coming together, the Job Fair and Youth Achievement Celebration showcased the strength of community collaboration and the dedication to empowering the next generation. Both events highlighted Heart of Oregon Corps’ unwavering commitment to creating opportunities, fostering growth, and celebrating the achievements of Central Oregon’s youth and young adults, leaving a lasting impact on all who participated.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. HOC’s six programs engage youth to build confidence, a sense of purpose, and drive for their futures. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and customer service. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now! This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

heartoforegon.org