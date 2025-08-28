Heart of Oregon Corps Launches Food Heroes Program in Jefferson County

Heart of Oregon Corps is excited to announce the launch of its Food Heroes program in Jefferson County, a hands-on initiative that empowers local youth to address the growing issue of food insecurity.

Open to local young people ages 17-24, Food Heroes participants will serve as AmeriCorps members, earning a stipend while helping end hunger and gaining industry-recognized certifications in warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management — high-demand skills that open doors to long-term career opportunities.

Madras Community Food Pantry will serve as the primary job skills service site, where Food Heroes members will support daily operations, increase awareness, build partnerships, and promote access to healthy food throughout Jefferson County. By combining workforce training with community impact, the program creates a true “win-win”: youth gain valuable skills and experience, while families across the county benefit from improved access to nutritious food.

“We are thrilled to partner with Heart of Oregon Corps on this program. Food Heroes will help strengthen our local food system and give young people meaningful ways to contribute to their community,” said Kathleen May, executive director of Madras Community Food Pantry.

Food insecurity is one of Jefferson County’s most pressing challenges. Much of the county is considered a food desert, with only three major grocery stores located in Madras serving residents across a wide, rural area. The increasing demand for food assistance highlights the urgent need for programs like Food Heroes, which provide both immediate support to residents and long-term workforce development for youth.

“Food Heroes is about more than food — it’s about equipping young people with valuable skills, leadership experience, and the confidence to succeed in their future careers. At the same time, they’re making a real difference for families facing food insecurity in Jefferson County. This program truly benefits everyone involved,” said Cullen Doyle, Madras resident and Heart of Oregon Food Heroes Program Specialist.

Applications are now open! The first Food Heroes cohort begins on October 6. Youth ages 17-24 are encouraged to apply and join a close-knit team making Jefferson County healthier and stronger — one meal, one garden, one hero at a time.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and logistics. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now! For more information or to apply, visit heartoforegon.org.

Heart of Oregon Corps is an equal opportunity employer; auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Esta aplicacion esta disponible en Espanol si lo desea. If other languages are desired, please contact HOC for assistance at 541-633-7834, info@heartoforegon.org or TTY#711.

heartoforegon.org • recruitment@heartoforegon.org