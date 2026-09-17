Heart of Oregon Corps Reaches Campaign Goal for New Central Campus in Redmond

Heart of Oregon Corps announced that an anonymous gift of $400,000 has closed the gap in funding needed for construction of Central Oregon’s first youth workforce development campus on 3.4 acres in Redmond, drawing to a close a major 5-year capital campaign for the visionary campus that began in 2021.

The landmark Legacy 25 campaign for Heart of Oregon Corps raised more than $8 million to ensure youth on the workforce track have an inspiring place to learn in support of our regional economy and their own bright futures. In total, more than 420 individuals, businesses and foundations have given to the campaign, which kicked off with a $2 million grant from the State of Oregon.

Community members are invited to join Heart of Oregon in celebrating this major regional accomplishment at the Grand Opening of the campus at 11am on Wednesday, September 30. For Grand Opening details and to RSVP, please visit hoccampus.org. Heart of Oregon Corps will also celebrate at the family-friendly Endless Summer Nights street fair this Saturday, from 3-6:30pm on September 19 at the Bend Park and Float.

The campaign pushed through many challenges including COVID disruptions, complex site partition and purchase, the loss of a potential $1 million appropriation from the federal government in 2025, rising construction costs, and headwinds from an array of economic challenges facing community partners. Despite these barriers, community members rallied together to ensure this powerful resource for youth and our economy was completed on-time, within 2 percent of budget, and without costly debt.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the ways in which community members have shown up in support of Heart of Oregon, our youth participants, and the future of our programs,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon. “We set out to build a central campus because our community’s need for a stronger workforce pipeline outpaced our capacity in aging and borrowed facilities—and the community understood this. Thank you to everyone who saw the vision and stepped up alongside us to make it reality, it has been an honor to work together.”

The anonymous donor behind the finish-line campus gift called Heart of Oregon a vital connector between young people and future employers. In its 26 years, Heart of Oregon has hired more than 5,000 youth ages 16-24 across Central Oregon with certifications, GED support, and paid job skills training. Young people apply skills learned in their communities doing land conservation such as wildfire fuels mitigation; building affordable housing with partners such as Habitat for Humanity; earning certifications in childcare; and maintaining beloved outdoor spaces at Smith Rock and other regional landmarks.

Located in central Redmond at HWY 126 & SE 9th St., the new campus will enhance job training and youth services across the region and is uniquely suited to the organization. The 3.4-acre campus includes a new 6,600-square-foot campus center with classrooms; a 14,000-square-foot training warehouse for hands-on workshops and trainings; and six equipment bays totaling 10,000-square-feet for housing large equipment inventory such as wood chippers and trailers. $420,000 of support from Oregon State renewable energy grants and Energy Trust of Oregon incentives equipped the campus with a renewable energy resilient system, including 88 solar panels, 12 EV chargers, and battery storage, that will save the organization an estimated $320,000 in power costs over the life of the equipment.

Heart of Oregon worked closely with BBT Architects, R&H Construction, Compass Commercial, Redpoint Construction Management, and FM Civic. The land was purchased through a special off-market agreement with Opportunity Foundation in 2025. The trauma-informed design of the Campus Center Building features youth-centered elements where young people feel a sense of belonging, camaraderie, and inspired to learn. The newly constructed, solar-powered campus building includes classrooms and offices, confidential meeting spaces, and laundry and shower facilities requested by youth.

“Being born and raised in Redmond, I’ve seen firsthand the impact Heart of Oregon Corps has on young people and our community,” said Leanna Aper, Development Director for Heart of Oregon. “It is incredibly meaningful to see so many funders, businesses, and community partners come together to make this campus possible. Our team is deeply grateful to have a space that will support the important work we do and help prepare young people for their futures for generations to come.”

As Heart of Oregon turns the page on a new chapter, additional funds contributed to the campaign will be dedicated to facility maintenance, fleet EV upgrades, and youth programming in the new space. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to email development@heartoforegon.org or attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting on September 30.

Heart of Oregon is proud to recognize foundation and corporate campus donors at the following levels. Thank you for your support of the Legacy 25 Campaign.

· Legacy Leader ($75,000+): BASX, The Bend Foundation, Collins Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, Hayden Homes, Joseph & Elizabeth Hoffart Charitable Foundation, JTMF Foundation, Marie Lamfrom Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Max & Marie Anna Richter Family Fund of OCF, PGE Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, Tykeson Family Foundation, and Wells Fargo Foundation.

· Trailblazer & $25K Club ($25,000+): Aperion Management Group, BBT Architects, Clark Foundation, Crevier Foundation, The Darhl and Donald Guinn Family Fund, First Interstate Bank, Les Schwab, Mike’s Fence Center, Pahlisch Homes, R&H Construction, and The Rosendin Foundation

· Gold ($10,000+): Budget Blinds, Clabough Foundation, Compass Commercial, Eddie Williamson Foundation, Healy Foundation, Johnson Brothers Appliances, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Pacific Catalyst, Taylor NW, and US Bank.

· Silver ($5,000+): Autzen Foundation, Bank of America Foundation, Bradford White, Building Solutions, Madras Sanitary Services, Panchura Quas Family Foundation, PCC Structural, Scott’s Roofing, Severson Plumbing & Fire, Sherwin Williams, Sisters Community Foundation, Soar4 Foundation, WaFd Bank, and Woodhill Homes

· Bronze ($2,500+): Bright Wood, Central Oregon Garage Door, Central Willamette Credit Union, Crooked River Sanitary, Deschutes Construction Corp, EC Electric, Mt. Bachelor, Parr Lumber, QXO, Redpoint Construction Management, Skanska, Solaire Homebuilders, SunWest Builders, TDS Telecom, and Technology Design Associates

https://www.hoccampus.org/