Heart of Oregon Corps to Receive $100,000 Donation from Hayden Homes

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) will accept a major donation of $100,000 from Hayden Homes in support of its Centralized Campus Campaign at the Redmond Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event on April 13, 5:30-7pm. The event will be held at the existing HOC training center and site for the future campus located at 835 E Hwy. 126, Bldg. #4.

The free event is open to the public and will include tours of the existing facility, an update on HOC’s visionary Campus Campaign, remarks from alumni on the value of HOC’s innovative youth-focused workforce development programs, and a check presentation from home builder Hayden Homes.

“With this campus expansion, Heart of Oregon Corps will be able to grow the workforce development opportunities for young adults in Central Oregon, preparing career-ready workers for the construction industry,” said Deborah Flagan, vice president of community engagement at Hayden Homes. “To address the housing affordability crisis, we need more housing to be built across the state. Hayden Homes is happy to support Heart of Oregon to address the shortage of trained construction workers, a critical component to getting housing built.”

The HOC Campus Campaign is an $8 million fundraising effort that consists of a remodel of the existing warehouse building and covered equipment bays in addition to a newly-constructed building customized for HOC’s dynamic workforce training and youth development services. The centralized campus will result in efficiencies in travel, equipment usage, and staffing; enable HOC to enhance current services through youth job skills training, educational activities, and youth leadership; and expand services by partnering with other groups to offer trainings/classes, further meeting the needs and reducing barriers to success of the young adults in Central Oregon.

Through its “work-earn-learn” model, Heart of Oregon Corps hires and trains 225 young people, ages 16-24, annually in four key areas: conservation, construction, childcare, and customer service. Program participants work on hands-on projects that benefit the Central Oregon community; earn wages, stipends, and scholarships that increase economic self-sufficiency and financial literacy; and learn workforce soft skills and leadership skills. Through HOC’s six programs, students complete vocational certifications, earn high school diplomas and GEDs, or take college courses.

“This generous donation from Hayden Homes has brought us to 45 percent complete on our fundraising goal for the Campus Campaign,” said Leanna Williams, Heart of Oregon Corps’ development manager. “We are so grateful to partner with a company that understands the value of youth workforce development training and is willing to make such a meaningful investment in our success.”

First Story, a nonprofit founded by Hayden Homes that is dedicated to affordable homeownership, will also celebrate its partnership with Heart of Oregon Corps at the April 13 event. First Story works with Hayden Homes to build houses for families who then purchase the home through a 30-year, zero-down, zero-interest loan. These affordable homeownership opportunities break the cycle of generational poverty for families across the Northwest.

First Story has provided experiential classrooms at home building sites for five YouthBuild projects since 2011 and will partner again with YouthBuild participants from Heart of Oregon Corps in fall 2023 to build another home.

“The partnership is a win, win!” said Claire Duncan, the executive director at First Story. “Youth get on-the-job training and education while providing a community service through the construction of an affordable home for a family in our region.”

HOC’s new campus will allow it to increase capacity for programs like YouthBuild and to make an even greater impact on the workforce development and affordable housing needs in Central Oregon.

“Campus may be an everyday word for young adults on the college track but on the workforce path, it is rare,” said Laura Handy, the executive director at Heart of Oregon Corps. “We want to normalize and support youth choosing an employment and certifications path, and provide them with the same level of community support that their peers attending a traditional college experience.”

To learn more about HOC’s Campus Campaign, visit heartoforegon.org/campus-campaign.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps is a Central Oregon nonprofit that empowers youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. HOC’s six programs engage 225 youth annually in meaningful, growth-filled workforce development and educational opportunities that help address the negative impacts of poverty. We primarily serve low-to-moderate income Opportunity Youth ages 16-24 who are disconnected from school and work but are ready to thrive when given adequate support. With the goal of career readiness, HOC programs provide training in conservation, construction, childcare, and customer service.

Over the past two decades, 4,750 HOC youth have built 36 affordable homes, improved 48,000 acres of public lands, and earned $2 million+ in AmeriCorps scholarships. Our critical career readiness training and education services empower youth to seek opportunities and become leaders within their communities. Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today.

