Heart of Oregon Corps YouthBuild Hosts Open House Event

The Heart of Oregon Corps welcomes youth, families, partners, donors and media to the YouthBuild Open House on Thursday, January 13 from 11am-1pm.

Heart of Oregon Corps’ (HOC) YouthBuild program is announcing a new Child and Youth Development career track starting at the end of January 2022. It introduces young adults into child and youth development fields and trains them for the future workforce. The new training track helps fill the gap in quality childcare and youth development programs, and the workers needed to staff them. This new track is in addition to the YouthBuild program’s current pre-apprenticeship construction training track. With the new track starting and applications open for the new cohort, HOC is having the open house to invite guests to learn more about the program and the value it has in our community.

The Heart of Oregon Corps will open the doors to the new child and youth development training classroom, pre-apprenticeship construction classroom and welcome guests to learn more about the two career tracks and the opportunity they provide for Central Oregon youth. Speakers include current YouthBuild students, Child & Youth Development Trainer Tanner Rohne, Program Director Kara Johnson and Executive Director Laura Handy.

The Heart of Oregon Corps YouthBuild Training Center in Redmond located at 835 E. Hwy. 126, Bldg. 3, in Redmond. If you would like to join Heart of Oregon YouthBuild for this Open House Event, please RSVP with Tanner Rohne at tanner.rohne@heartoforegon.org .