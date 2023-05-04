Heart of Oregon Corps YouthBuild Program Receives Big Boost

(Heart of Oregon Corps YouthBuild Program Group | Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps’ YouthBuild program is celebrating the announcement of a $1.5M grant award from the U.S. Department of Labor. Heart of Oregon Corps is one of just 68 programs across the country selected for this highly competitive opportunity, and the only organization in Oregon to be awarded this year.

The YouthBuild grant, Heart of Oregon’s seventh since 2009, will be combined with local support to operate the program over three years, 2023-2026. In that time, the program will engage at least 66 youth, ages 16-24, from communities all across Central Oregon. Although these young people face barriers such as generational poverty, substance abuse, homelessness, court involvement, and/or lack of parental support, they come to YouthBuild to reconnect and pursue their education, prepare for future careers, and grow into community leaders. A network of schools, agencies, nonprofits, and caring family members refer youth, who then apply and prove eligibility, interview, and compete for a spot in the program.

“This federal investment in Central Oregon will pay huge dividends in the lives of young people working hard to learn and secure job training that helps them and their communities,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified the Heart of Oregon Corps has earned this $1.5 million to continue building on its record of success with Oregonians trying to get off to a solid start in their careers. And I’ll keep battling for similar opportunities for young Oregonians across our state.”

The Heart of Oregon Corps YouthBuild program will celebrate this continued investment at their schoolhouse classroom in Sisters with partners and Board Members on Wednesday. This week, YouthBuild participants are with Sisters Habitat for Humanity, building affordable housing and learning carpentry skills. Other participants are working towards completion of their high school diploma and or GED attainment as well as serving in local nonprofit child development centers.

YouthBuild’s evidence-based, comprehensive program model propels disconnected youth to re-engage in school to earn their diploma or GED while learning job skills by engaging in either the construction or child and youth development training track. Leadership is also a key program element, ensuring that young people build resilience while developing a connection to their communities through service and volunteerism.

Youth earn a small living stipend and receive a regional bus pass while attending program for 12 full months. YouthBuild participants will divide their time between classroom instruction — where they earn their high school diploma or GED — and workplace training to prepare for postsecondary opportunities. Through hands-on training, youth earn nationally recognized career certifications such as NCCER, Oregon BOLI-Pre-Apprenticeship, and Child and Youth Care certifications. The YouthBuild program has a strong leadership development component with the whole program meeting once a week to bond with their peers, connect with mentors, and complete service projects in their community. Support does not stop at program completion. Graduates create a ‘transition engagement contract’ to set goals while they access YouthBuild wrap-around services for another 12 months as they transition into employment, post-secondary training or degrees, and increased self-sufficiency.

Young people will build three single-family affordable homes for local families in need in the next three years. One of these homes is currently being built in Sisters through a partnership with Sisters Habitat for Humanity. Heart of Oregon Corps is looking forward to partnering with First Story to construct a second affordable home in Bend this fall, and the third home will be built in Redmond in partnership with Opportunity Foundation.

Partnerships are key in ensuring that youth receive the training and skills they need to seek out, gain, and maintain gainful employment. Oregon BOLI-Apprenticeship and Training Division, Pacific Northwest Carpenter’s Institute and the Local 290 Plumbers and Steamfitters are committed partners in helping youth access apprenticeships. Heart of Oregon engages long-time business supporters like R&H Construction, Knife River, Kirby Nagelhout Construction, Pence Construction, Skanska, Hayden Homes, Mike’s Fence Center, Rosendin Electric, and Fortis Construction to help youth find internships and jobs after program completion. Youth also have the opportunity to explore college, taking their first college credit and touring the regional campuses of partner Central Oregon Community College.

“These young people demonstrate grit and leadership beyond measure,” shared Employer Advisory Council members Ryan Eckman of Mike’s Fence Center and Gary North of R&H Construction. “When they reach their full potential as working citizens, all of us benefit. Our neighborhoods flourish with refreshed housing, public service projects, and young leaders who are equipped with the tools they need to thrive.”

Heart of Oregon Corps will be recruiting for the next YouthBuild cohort in fall of 2023. Check our website in September for details regarding pre-enrollment information sessions. We currently have open positions for our conservation programs with locations in Prineville and Bend. To learn more about these opportunities and more visit heartoforegon.org.

About Heart of Oregon Corps and Heart of Oregon YouthBuild:

Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. Youth and young adults transform their own lives while improving their communities. All HOC programs apply a “work-earn-learn” model that invests in local young people, many of whom come from underserved backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to develop their leadership. HOC is accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence. Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today — and they are accepting youth applications now!

About Department of Labor’s YouthBuild Program:

YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program that provides job training and educational opportunities for at-risk youth ages 16-24 who have previously dropped out of high school. Youth learn vocational skills in construction, as well as in other in-demand industries that include health care, information technology, and hospitality. Youth also provide community service through the required construction or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low-income or homeless families in their own neighborhoods. Administered by the Office of Workforce Investment’s Division of Youth Services, YouthBuild serves more than 5,000 youth in approximately 175 YouthBuild programs in more than 40 states. For a list of DOL-funded YouthBuild programs, please visit dol.gov/agencies/eta/youth/youthbuild. Official DOL announcement: dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20230428-0.

heartoforegon.org