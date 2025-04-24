Heaven Zest to Headline Volcanic Theatre Show After Receiving Prestigious Michael Brennan Courage Award from Boomer Esiason Foundation

Nationally touring musician, inspirational figure, and Bend local Heaven Zest is set to headline a powerful evening of music and transformation at Volcanic Theatre in Bend on Thursday, May 1. This performance follows the announcement that Zest will receive the Michael Brennan Courage Award from the Boomer Esiason Foundation, honoring his remarkable journey living with cystic fibrosis and surviving two double lung transplants.

Born with cystic fibrosis — a progressive genetic disease affecting the lungs and other organs — Heaven Zest (formerly Evan Burton of Indubious) has defied medical odds time and again. His most recent transplant took place in 2024, after a near-death experience and a long battle for survival. His return to music is nothing short of miraculous, and his message is rooted in gratitude, healing, and the power of radical self-acceptance.

Zest’s incredible life story has been expertly recounted through acclaimed documentary “Mystic Vibrosis – A Guide to Living Indubiously” that is available to watch on amazon prime, apple TV, youtube, and more.

Now fully recovered and creatively reborn, Zest brings his genre-bending solo project to the Volcanic Theatre stage alongside reggae band Rubbah Tree and sonic shapeshifter Beloveski. The night’s theme — vivid and authentic self-expression — invites the community to experience not just a concert, but a celebration of spirit, resilience, and truth.

Doors open at 7pm, with music beginning at 8pm.

Tickets are available now at volcanictheatre.com.

About Heaven Zest:

Heaven Zest is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, live looper, and vocalist whose music blends elements of reggae, dub, hip hop, soul, and electronica. His solo career began after receiving a vision during an iboga ceremony that set him on a radically new path — leaving his former band Indubious, and pursuing music as a personal healing mission. Today, Zest’s work embodies the essence of overcoming the impossible and turning pain into power.

On April 26, Zest will be honored in New York City with the Michael Brennan Courage Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals within the cystic fibrosis community for their resilience, leadership, and impact.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Venue: Volcanic Theatre, Bend

Doors: 7pm | Music: 8pm

Lineup: Heaven Zest, Rubbah Tree, Beloveski

Tickets: volcanictheatre.com