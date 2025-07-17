Help Make the Skies Come Alive

(Photo courtesy of Lay It Out Events)

Balloons Over Bend is right around the corner, and we need amazing volunteers to help make the magic happen! Join us July 25-27 for an unforgettable weekend of hot air balloons, family fun, and colorful skies.

We’re looking for support with:

Ticketing

Morning balloon launches

Night Glow Celebration

The Balloon Blast Kids Race

Perks of volunteering include:

Free entry to the event

50% off a Bend Races event or a free festival ticket

Behind-the-scenes access + major good vibes

Bring your energy and love for community — we’ll bring the balloons.

balloonsoverbend.com