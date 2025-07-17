Help Make the Skies Come Alive

(Photo courtesy of Lay It Out Events)
Balloons Over Bend is right around the corner, and we need amazing volunteers to help make the magic happen! Join us July 25-27 for an unforgettable weekend of hot air balloons, family fun, and colorful skies.
We’re looking for support with:
- Ticketing
- Morning balloon launches
- Night Glow Celebration
- The Balloon Blast Kids Race
Perks of volunteering include:
- Free entry to the event
- 50% off a Bend Races event or a free festival ticket
- Behind-the-scenes access + major good vibes
Bring your energy and love for community — we’ll bring the balloons.