Help Make the Skies Come Alive

Balloons Over Bend is right around the corner, and we need amazing volunteers to help make the magic happen! Join us July 25-27 for an unforgettable weekend of hot air balloons, family fun, and colorful skies.

We’re looking for support with:

  • Ticketing
  • Morning balloon launches
  • Night Glow Celebration
  • The Balloon Blast Kids Race

Perks of volunteering include:

  • Free entry to the event
  • 50% off a Bend Races event or a free festival ticket
  • Behind-the-scenes access + major good vibes

Bring your energy and love for community — we’ll bring the balloons.

Sign Up Today!

balloonsoverbend.com

