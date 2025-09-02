Cascade Business News
Help Shape Oregon’s Alcohol Rules

The OLCC invites interested individuals to apply for the 2025 Alcohol Housekeeping & Technical Rules Package Advisory Committee (RAC).

In response to Senate Bill 871, passed during the 2025 Legislative Session, OLCC is tasked with developing rules on key topics such as:

  • Manufacturer licensee record-keeping requirements.
  • Retail licensee requirements when receiving shipments from direct to retailer permittees.
  • Modernize licensee contact information in CAMP, the new on-line licensing system.

If you’re interested, please submit your application by 11:59pm, Sunday, September 7, 2025. We will reach out only to those who are selected.

Click here to apply

oregon.gov/olcc/Pages/rulemaking

