Help Shape Oregon’s Alcohol Rules

The OLCC invites interested individuals to apply for the 2025 Alcohol Housekeeping & Technical Rules Package Advisory Committee (RAC).
In response to Senate Bill 871, passed during the 2025 Legislative Session, OLCC is tasked with developing rules on key topics such as:
- Manufacturer licensee record-keeping requirements.
- Retail licensee requirements when receiving shipments from direct to retailer permittees.
- Modernize licensee contact information in CAMP, the new on-line licensing system.
If you’re interested, please submit your application by 11:59pm, Sunday, September 7, 2025. We will reach out only to those who are selected.