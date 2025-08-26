Help Shape Oregon’s Cannabis Rules for 2025

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) invites interested individuals to apply for the 2025 Cannabis Legislative & Technical Rules Advisory Committee (RAC). This committee will play a critical role in developing and refining rules to implement new legislation passed during the 2025 Oregon legislative session. Additionally, the committee will address changes within the cannabis industry and assess the need for technical updates to existing regulations.

The OLCC is seeking participants from the cannabis industry, public health organizations, and agency partners to contribute their expertise and perspectives. Your input will help ensure that the rulemaking process is informed, balanced, and responsive to the evolving needs of the regulated marketplace.

This is a valuable opportunity to collaborate on shaping policies that will impact Oregon’s cannabis industry. If you are interested in being a part of this important work, please consider applying to join the committee.

Please note that you will only be contacted if selected.

For questions, please contact: OLCC.Rulemaking@olcc.oregon.gov.

