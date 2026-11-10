Help Shape the Future of COCC’s Campuses

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College invites students, employees and community members to share feedback on its facilities master plan at an open public session from noon to 1:30pm on Monday, November 16, on Zoom and in Wille Hall on the Bend campus.

The 2028-38 plan will guide future facility needs and improvements to support an inclusive, sustainable learning environment that supports empowering students and engaging communities. Participants will have a chance to review draft planning scenarios, ask questions and share feedback to help refine the plan.

The presentation begins at noon and will be led by Mahlum Architects Inc., whose extensive higher education experience includes designing COCC’s Wickiup Residence Hall.

No registration is required. For a Zoom link or more information, contact Angie Anderson-May, COCC’s director of business operations, at aamay@cocc.edu.