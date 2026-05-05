Help Shape the Future of Downtown Parking

(Graphic courtesy of Downtown Bend)

For many people, finding parking downtown isn’t always easy — and it’s something we hear about often.

If you’ve ever circled for a spot, worried about timing, or struggled to find convenient parking when you need it — you’re not alone.

This is exactly why we’re asking for your input.

The Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA) has created a Draft Downtown Parking Management Plan to help move the conversation forward — and now, we need your voice to help shape what comes next.

First, a Quick Note

Nothing is finalized.

Nothing is being implemented.

This is not a done deal.

We are simply gathering feedback and listening to the community.

How this works

The City of Bend is responsible for making parking decisions and setting policy.

Our role at DBBA is to serve as a guide in this process — bringing forward what we hear from the community, helping define the real challenges, and making sure your voice is represented in those conversations.

Because at the end of the day, downtown works best when it works for you.

Here’s how you can help:

Watch the short video

Hear the background on why this draft was created and what we’ve been hearing so far. Review the draft plan

See the ideas being explored to address parking challenges. Take the community survey

Share your experience, concerns, and priorities.

Why your voice matters

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to parking.

What works for a business owner might feel different for a visitor.

What works for an employee might feel different for a resident.

That’s why we’re taking the time to listen first — so any future direction reflects the real needs of the community, not assumptions.

Downtown Bend is something we all share.

This is your opportunity to help shape how it works — today and into the future.

downtownbend.org