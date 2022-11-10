Here Comes the… Cascades Wedding Show 2023

The Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center is set to host the one-day-only Esthetix MD Cascades Wedding Show Saturday, January 21, 2023. This premiere event gives Central Oregon brides and grooms the opportunity to connect with local and regional event professionals to plan every detail of their big day.

From wedding gowns to entertainment to photography to venues, the Cascades Wedding Show has every aspect of planning a wedding covered. Over 60 vendors from around Central Oregon will gather in the beautiful and spacious Convention Center to provide brides and grooms and their entourage with an elegant day of perusing.

Vendors include catering, cakes and beverage services, entertainment, beauty, floral and décor, officiants, photographers and videographers, rental equipment and wedding venues — anything related to getting married will be represented at this spectacular show. This event is the ideal place to connect with professionals to plan your wedding. There will be the opportunity to step into numerous glamorous and creative environments provided by wedding planning pros to see the most popular wedding trends of 2023.

Discover the perfect attire and accessories for the bride, the groom and the wedding party at the event’s much-anticipated fashion show. Browse the latest bridal trends in catering, photography, entertainment and more. Get up close with professionals who know how to turn your ideas into reality and make your dreams come true.

Deciding where to hold the wedding ceremony is a huge decision and one of the first decisions a couple must make in their wedding preparations. Representatives from venues of all varieties from around the area will be at the show to provide information and answer questions and help set the date for one of the most important days of a couple’s life together.

The Music Showcase stage returns in 2023, again offering live entertainment from a variety of musicians from across the region throughout the day. There’s also the chance to win fun prize packages and swag with the random Bouquet Tosses happening throughout the event.

Tickets to attend the Cascades Wedding Show are available now online at cascadesweddingshow.com.

Businesses wanting to reach new clients at this premier wedding event are invited to apply to be a 2023 vendor. Bridal boutiques, wedding planners, DJs, caterers or anyone else involved in the business of creating happily ever after may apply online at cascadesweddingshow.com/vendor.

layitoutevents.com • cascadesweddingshow.com