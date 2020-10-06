Here is Who will Speak at 2020 Bend Venture Conference

(This year’s Bend Venture Conference speakers are, Top Row: Vernon Davis, Paul Evers, Betsey Nelson, Bottom Row: The Dyrt, Farmlink Project and Raddr | Photos courtesy of Bend Venture Conference)

The 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference is Thursday-Friday, October 15-16. That means we are less than two weeks away from the entrepreneurial event of the year!

In addition to the 14 companies presenting over two days, we’ll have three incredible discussions that you can dive into below, featuring a Super Bowl champion joining forces with the 2019 BVC Impact Winner, college students creating real change during a pandemic and what you need to know to build a strong, effective advisory board.

If you plan on joining us, whether in-person or virtually, make sure to register soon. While this year’s BVC will look different than it has in the past, it’s shaping up to be one for the books.

As a reminder, all in-person events will have additional health precautions in place, including utilizing multiple venues with limited capacities, masks required, health screenings, temperature checks and more. We’re taking additional steps to make sure attendees stay healthy.

This is the first year BVC will be live-streamed, so whichever way you choose to attend, make sure to join us next week! Purchase tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/2020-bend-venture-conference-tickets

Speakers are as Follows:

Playing to Win: Betting on an Investment

Featuring Vernon Davis | NFL veteran, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor

with Paul Evers | Co-Founder & CEO Riff Cold Brewed

The Board Game: Assembling the Pieces to Complete Your Best Team

Betsey Nelson

The Dyrt

The Farmlink Project

Raddr

