Heroes on the Run Returns for its Seventh Annual Event

Get ready for a day of fun, fitness, and philanthropy at the 7th Annual Heroes on the Run, presented by Subaru of Bend, happening on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This beloved community event combines a professionally timed run with a full day of family-friendly activities and celebrations in Bend’s Old Mill District.

New this year: Heroes on the Run is joining forces with the exciting Heroes & Hounds celebration, creating a full-day experience in partnership with the Hungry Hound Doggolympics. After crossing the finish line, participants and spectators can enjoy a dog-friendly lineup of events, including a live frisbee show by JD Platt & The K9 Kings, and cheer on dogs competing in the Doggolympics – an obstacle course, high jump, 50-yard sprint, and a best trick contest. All friendly dogs are welcome to participate or simply hang out and enjoy the festivities.

The event features adoptable dogs on-site, local vendors, and a variety of food and beverage options, making it a perfect day for animal lovers and community supporters alike. Kids can enjoy the Kids Zone, complete with an inflatable slide, face painting, and more.

Every registration directly supports Street Dog Hero’s rescue missions, lifesaving medical care, and spay/neuter clinics both locally and around the world.

Event Details:

Timing: 8am-5pm Location: Deschutes River Trail, Old Mill District, Bend Participants: Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome – bring your pup(s)! Race Options: 5K and 10K courses, both professionally timed, with minimal elevation gain. The 5K is stroller-friendly, while the 10K offers a more natural trail experience. Finishers: All registered runners receive a custom finisher medal and a complimentary beverage (21+). Race shirts and dog bandanas available during registration. Kids Mini Run: Includes a Street Dog Hero cape, mask, and medal. Awards: Top three men’s and women’s finishers in both adult and youth categories, with prizes ranging from gift cards to local experiences.

Join us for a day of community, canine camaraderie, and charitable giving. Whether you’re running, volunteering, fostering, or cheering on the pups, your participation makes a difference.

For more information and to sign up visit runsignup.com/hotr.

About Street Dog Hero:

For over eight years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 13,258 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico, Jamaica, as well as locally. They have also rescued over 4,348 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, India, Bahamas, Afghanistan, Armenia and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

streetdoghero.org