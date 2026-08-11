High Desert Chamber Music Announces Auditions for Spotlight Chamber Players

(Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces auditions for the 2026/27 Spotlight Chamber Players will be held on September 6-8, 2026. This program provides dedicated young musicians with the opportunity to study and perform chamber music at a high level through High Desert Chamber Music. Offered at no cost to selected students, the program focuses on developing the musical, collaborative, and listening skills essential to becoming a successful ensemble musician.

Auditions are open to violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano students in grades 6-12 with at least three years of private instruction and intermediate to advanced playing ability. A one-season commitment is required, and ensemble placement and group formation will be determined following the audition process.

Students accepted into the program receive weekly chamber music coaching with High Desert Chamber Music founder and violinist Isabelle Senger. Students may also have opportunities for additional coaching and mentorship with visiting artists from the HDCM Concert Series. In addition to weekly instruction, Spotlight Chamber Players participate in compensated performance opportunities throughout the season, including HDCM concerts and community events. Members receive complimentary admission to High Desert Chamber Music concerts throughout the season.

Past graduates of the program have gone on to pursue music performance degrees at institutions including the Colburn Conservatory of Music, Eastman School of Music, Cleveland Institute of Music, and San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

To schedule an audition, call 541-306-3988 or email: info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Since 2008, HDCM has presented acclaimed concerts featuring distinguished artists from around the world while providing free educational outreach that connects professional musicians with students throughout the region.

Link to SCP information and application: highdesertchambermusic.com/educational-outreach.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)