High Desert Chamber Music Announces Auditions for Spotlight Chamber Players

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces auditions for Spotlight Chamber Players (SCP) will be held on October 7-8, 2022. This program is devoted exclusively to the study and performance of chamber music skills and techniques and is offered at no cost to the students selected. Auditions are open to violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano students in grades 6-12 with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing.

Past graduates of the SCP program have gone on to pursue music performance degrees at the Colburn Conservatory of Music, Eastman School of Music, and others.

The recipients of this award will receive weekly chamber group instruction with Isabelle Senger, as well as individual and group instruction with select visiting artists from the HDCM Concert Series. Attendance at HDCM performances is provided complimentary. Throughout the year, there will be compensated performance opportunities in the community. A one-season commitment is required, and placement and type of ensemble will be determined after the audition process.

To schedule an audition, call 541-306-3988 or email info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com.

Link to SCP information and application: https://www.highdesertchambermusic.com/educational-outreach.

