High Desert Chamber Music Awarded TourWest Grant from the Western States Arts Federation for 2022-23 Season

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been awarded a TourWest grant in the amount of $3,750 from the Western States Arts Federation for their 2022-23 Season.

TourWest is a competitive grant program, supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, that provides subsidies to arts and community organizations for the presentation of touring performers and literary artists within the 13-state WESTAF region. Applications are reviewed by a panel of industry leaders on artistic and cultural merit, presentation of programs to underserved and/or culturally diverse audiences, quality of the outreach activities, engagement and collaboration and thoroughness of the project’s planning.

“We are honored to be recognized by TourWest for the presentation of our HDCM Concert Series,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Foundation support for the main focus of our organization is critical and allows us to expand our reach and offerings for the season.”

There is one final opportunity to experience this year’s programming, at the season finale of the HDCM Concert Series. This event will feature Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong with pianist Ning An, and will take place on Friday, May 5, 7:30pm at the Tower Theatre. Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

