High Desert Chamber Music & Cascade School of Music Offer Free Public Master Class with Renowned Cellist Peter Wiley

(L-R) Master Class participants Peyton Cape, Koyuki Blaumer, Ryley Jun, Hyun Lee, Julia Ma and Tzippora Kreston-Duckles | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Renowned cellist Peter Wiley will lead a Master Class presented by High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) and the Cascade School of Music on Saturday, May 16, 9-11:30am in Heritage Hall at the First Presbyterian Church (230 NE Ninth St., Bend) and is free and open to the public. This Master Class is made possible in part by Brooks Resources Corporation and sponsored by the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association.

“Peter’s last visit to Bend nearly a decade ago made a profound impact, particularly through his master class,” says HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “To see another generation of dedicated students, many traveling from across the region, eager to take part in this opportunity speaks to how meaningful these experiences can be.”

“We’re proud to support Oregon students at every stage of their musical journey, and we invite all music students to join us for the Master Class — an inspiring opportunity to learn, grow, and be part of an exceptional musical experience,” adds Cascade School of Music Executive Director Robert Lambeth.

The selected students — Peyton Cape, Ryley Jun, Hyun Lee, Julia Ma, Koyuki Blaumer, and Tzippora Kreston-Duckles — range in age from 13 to 16. They study with Jay Bednorz (Cascade School of Music), Hyun-Jin Kim, Steven Pologe, Anne Ridlington, and Jason Duckles. The performers represent students from Portland, Salem, Lake Oswego, Corvallis, Camas (Washington) and Bend.

Cellist Peter Wiley enjoys a distinguished career as both performer and educator. An Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Mr. Wiley performed for 12 years with the renowned Beaux Arts Trio and later with the Guarneri String Quartet until its disbandment. He currently teaches at the Curtis Institute of Music and the Bard College Conservatory of Music.​

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Location: Heritage Hall at First Presbyterian Church

Schedule: 9-11:30am

Admission: Free and open to the public

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

Come hear the music!

Contact HDCM: highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St.

Contact CSM: 541-382-6866 • cascadeschoolofmusic.org • 510 NE Third St.