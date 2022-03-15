High Desert Chamber Music Offers Hanging Flower Baskets for Educational Outreach

(HDCM Educational Outreach | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is offering hanging flower baskets to fund Educational Outreach efforts. Grown in the valley, orders will be taken until early May, with the delivery of these beautiful baskets to the HDCM office in Downtown Bend in mid-May. These 12″ diameter baskets will at a minimum double in size, and you can choose from a large variety of high-quality mixed flower baskets. The baskets consist of Petunia, Million Bell, Verbania, and Calibraco, and comparable baskets retail for $70!

Baskets can be purchased on the High Desert Chamber Music website under the “Support Us” tab. Single baskets are priced at $39 each — highdesertchambermusic.com/support/hanging-flower-baskets.

High Desert Chamber Music’s goal is to expose young children to the highest levels of music performance and cultivate an interest that can lead to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts. All our programs are provided at no cost to students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon. Our Educational Outreach efforts have three areas of focus:

Visits to Local Schools;

Master Class;

Spotlight Chamber Players. More information about their programs can be found online.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in their fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

highdesertchambermusic.com • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988