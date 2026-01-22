High Desert Chamber Music Offers Solo Social — an Exclusive Pre-Concert Gathering for Single-Ticket Holders

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is pleased to offer Solo Social, an exclusive pre-concert gathering designed especially for single-ticket concert-goers who would like to connect with fellow classical music lovers before the performance.

High Desert Chamber Music’s award-winning Concert Series continues on Saturday, February 14, with a special Valentine’s Day performance at the Tower Theatre brought to you by German Master Tech. The program features works inspired by love and romance, and concert-goers will receive a rose and a sweet treat from Goody’s Chocolates.

Prior to the concert, Solo Social will be held from 5:45-7:15pm in the Encore Community Space. Guests will enjoy complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere — an opportunity to meet like-minded patrons and head into the concert together. Attendance is complimentary for single-ticket holders with a valid concert ticket. Space is limited, and advance RSVP is required.

“With Solo Social, we’re creating a warm and inclusive way for audience members attending on their own to feel connected and welcomed,” said Isabelle Senger, executive director of High Desert Chamber Music. “Over the years, we’ve seen how many concertgoers purchase single tickets, and this felt like a meaningful way to foster community, conversation, and bring people together around their shared love of music.”

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2025-2026 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Cascade School of Music, Cascade A&E Magazine, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

General Admission – $59

Child/Student Tickets – $15

Tower Theatre Encore Community Space

834 NW Wall St Bend, OR 97703

