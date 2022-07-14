High Desert Chamber Music Presents Duo Apaixonado in Second Season of Summer Soirées

((L-R) Duo Apaixonado Alfredo Muro and Valdine Ritchie | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Popular Outdoor Concerts Return for a Second Season

High Desert Chamber Music’s popular Music & Friends Summer Soirees return this week and will feature a cello-guitar duo in a series of small outdoor concerts at private residences around town.

These intimate, interactive performances will be held outdoors in beautiful Central Oregon settings. As is customary, our Music & Friends events include a one set performance (no intermission), light hors d’oeuvres and wine.

These events will take place at locations in Mirror Pond, North Rim and Sunrise Village on July 12, July 13 and July 14. DUO APAIXONADO will make their Central Oregon debut and the program includes a varied program of Brazilian sambas and bossa novas, Argentinian tango, Peruvian waltz and a Spanish classical work.

As a small nonprofit, all proceeds will support our recovery from the economic hardship of COVID, enable our return to our live indoor Concert Series this upcoming season and support our efforts to provide Educational Outreach programming at no cost to local students, teachers or schools in Central Oregon.

These events are limited capacity, so please be sure to make a reservation! Join us for high-quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon.

Come Hear the Music!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com