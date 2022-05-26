High Desert Chamber Music Receives Grants from the Oregon Arts Commission & the Juan Young Trust

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been awarded a grant from the Oregon Arts Commission in the amount of $2,178 toward general operating support. The Oregon Arts Commission established the Small Operating Grant to provide operating support for small arts organizations that offer ongoing, sustained, artistic programming and outreach programs in the community. This program makes operating support available to 501(c)(3) organizations that have arts as the core of their mission and provide public access to ongoing arts programs for their local community.

High Desert Chamber Music has also been awarded a grant in the amount of $2,000 from the Juan Young Trust, to present our 2022 summer programs, which are earmarked to fund our educational outreach programs. The independent and private trust was established in the year 2000 to provide grants to 501(c)3 organizations that promote health, education and welfare of children under 21 years old.

“We have been so fortunate to receive significant grant support over the past two years. We have stayed focused and patient, and can’t wait to get back to doing what we do best,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 14th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com