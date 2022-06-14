High Desert Chamber Music Spotlight Chamber Players Perform at Whispering Winds Retirement

((L-R) Spotlight Chamber Players Matthias Santucci, Ezra Oncken and Nicolas Oncken | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents the members of their Educational Outreach program, the Spotlight Chamber Players, at Whispering Winds Retirement. This program provides a high level of regular chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians. This year’s group includes Nicholas Oncken (violin) and Ezra Oncken (violin) from Cascades Academy, and Matthias Santucci (piano) from Summit High School.

This concert will take place on Wednesday, June 15, 3pm, and is free and open to the public. Whispering Winds Retirement is located at 2920 NE Connors Ave., Bend.

Auditions are held annually, and open to violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano students with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Kara Eubanks and Janet Smith.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series and is the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region offering an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com