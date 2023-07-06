High Desert Chamber Music Welcomes Central Oregon Daily News as Television & Media Sponsor

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) welcomes Central Oregon Daily News (CO Daily News) as television and media sponsor in their landmark 15th anniversary season. Central Oregon Daily is Television in Central Oregon… on-air, on-line and on-the-go. Their stations include KOHD — Central Oregon’s ABC, KBNZ – CBS for Central Oregon, and local programming on Central Oregon Daily, COTV, and CO4 Visitors Network.

“We are delighted that Central Oregon Daily News has come on board as the Television/Media sponsor of High Desert Chamber Music. With our ever-growing community, it is essential to reach our supporters through all forms of media, and they are the ideal partner for our young local organization,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are proud to partner with Central Oregon Daily News and are grateful for their support of our programs in the community.”

“Central Oregon Daily focuses on the people, places, and stories that make Central Oregon such an amazing place to live, work, and play. Among them is the diversity of music, art, and culture we enjoy throughout the year,” states CO Daily News General Manager Shawn Wilcox. “We’re excited to partner with High Desert Chamber Music to help bring the magic of classical music to a wider audience.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com