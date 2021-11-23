High Desert Chamber Music’s 14th Annual Gala Goes Virtual

(Aviara Trio | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music announces their 14th Annual Gala will once again be virtual this year and held on Saturday, December 11, at 7pm. This online event will be FREE to view in the comfort of your own home. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ NewsChannel 21 Team returns as this year’s host. If you cannot make the presentation, you can simply replay the recording at your convenience.

There is also an online silent auction that will begin on Thursday, December 9 and run through Tuesday, December 14. More information about how to view the silent auction items and register as a bidder can be found online at HighDesertChamberMusic.com.

“Last year’s event exceeded our expectations in many ways, and though we are sorry to miss our in-person gathering, we are excited to repeat this online format,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Support from this evening allows us to continue offering all our Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, families and schools in Central Oregon.”

The presentation will include a special concert featuring Southern California based Aviara Trio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s Educational Outreach includes performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public masterclasses and the Spotlight Chamber Players chamber music training program.

The mission of High Desert Chamber Music is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness and understanding of this great genre of classical music.

