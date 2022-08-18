High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Announces 2022 Local Food Superstars

(L-R) Central Oregon Locavore, Feast Food Co., Jackson’s Corner and Holm Made Toffee | Photos Courtesy of HDFFA)

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) recently recognized food businesses going above and beyond through local food sourcing and contributions to the Central Oregon community. HDFFA considers local food to be food grown, raised and crafted in the Central Oregon’s tri-county region of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County, as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA Farm and Ranch Partners voted for food businesses that purchase products regularly from them and the result is this award. Join them in congratulating their top picks and the 2022 Local Food Champions.

The winners are:

Grocer: Central Oregon Locavore

Central Oregon Locavore Restaurant: Jackson’s Corner

Jackson’s Corner Food Truck: Feast Food Co.

Feast Food Co. Specialty Food Items: Holm Made Toffee

The goal is to encourage local consumers to thoughtfully consider the sources of their food, as well as the steps it takes to get it to the market and onto their plates. Try purchasing local products from these outstanding local food businesses. Use HDFFA’s Annual Food & Farm Directory as your guide to connect directly with the network of high desert agricultural producers and food businesses, and get a taste of Central Oregon. The 2022 Directory can be found online at getataste.org, through the new mobile Get A Taste app or in print at partner businesses, regional farmers markets, libraries and numerous public spaces throughout Central Oregon.

hdffa.org