High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Introduces Locally Nourished Program Bringing Fresh Local Food to Rural Communities

(Kale from Rooper Ranch at Locally Nourished in Madras | Photo courtesy of High Desert Food & Farm Alliance)

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) launcha Locally Nourished, the organization’s newest food access program connecting rural communities with fresh, locally grown food through farmers market-style events hosted at community food pantries across Central Oregon.

Designed to increase access to healthy, locally grown food, Locally Nourished transforms traditional food distributions into farmers market-style experiences where pantry guests can choose the foods that best meet their household’s needs.

This summer, HDFFA will partner with the La Pine Community Kitchen and Madras Community Food Pantry to host nine farmers market style events serving families in South Deschutes and Jefferson counties, bringing fresh local food into communities while fostering connections between pantry clients and the farmers and ranchers who produce it.

The first Locally Nourished pop-up event was held at Madras Community Food Pantry on Tuesday, June 23, connecting local families with fresh produce sourced from Rooper Ranch based in Redmond.

“The Madras Community Food Pantry is pleased to share that this week’s Farmers Market distribution event with High Desert Food and Farm Alliance provided much-needed fresh food assistance to 75 families in Jefferson County,” said Valerie Highfield, Executive Director of Madras Community Food Pantry. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local farmers, food providers, volunteers, and community partners whose generosity made the day’s event possible. Your support helps reduce food insecurity and strengthens the wellbeing of families right here in our community. Together, we continue working toward a more food secure Jefferson County.”

The successful launch demonstrates the power of local partnerships to increase access to nutritious food while supporting regional food producers. “We believe that everyone deserves access to fresh, nutritious food and the opportunity to know where their food comes from,” said Kristin Points, Executive Director of High Desert Food & Farm Alliance. “Locally Nourished creates a dignified shopping experience while strengthening connections between community members and local food producers who nourish our region.”

In addition to offering fresh food, each pop-up will include cooking demonstrations, tastings, recipes, and nutrition education materials designed to help participants feel confident preparing healthy meals at home.

The markets will feature seasonal produce from Central Oregon farms including Rooper Ranch, Authentique Art Farm, Five-String Farmstead, Collie Acres, and Fields Farm. Through direct purchases from these local producers, HDFFA is investing in the regional agricultural economy while expanding access to fresh, healthy food.

Thanks to the generosity of the Sunriver Women’s Club, HDFFA was able to expand the program’s offerings in La Pine to include both fresh produce and locally raised proteins.

Locally Nourished builds on HDFFA’s commitment to ensuring all Central Oregonians have access to good food while supporting the farmers and ranchers who make the region’s food system thrive.

About High Desert Food & Farm Alliance:

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance supports a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration, and inclusivity. HDFFA’s programs strengthen local agriculture, increase access to healthy food, and connect community members with the people and places that grow and produce food across the region.

hdffa.org