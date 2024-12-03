High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Invites Central Oregon Farmers to Apply for Efficiency Grants

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is pleased to announce the opening of the 2025 On-Farm Efficiency Grant (hdffa.org/ofeg), welcoming Central Oregon farmers to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funds for on-farm improvements and purchases. Applications are open from December 2nd, 2024 to January 10th, 2025. HDFFA is committed to supporting the resiliency of regional farmers and ranchers by providing financial support for on-farm infrastructure, supplies, and professional development through this program.

Since the launch of the competitive On-Farm Efficiency Grant Program in 2021, HDFFA has disseminated over $100,000 to local producers to build the capacity and resiliency of their businesses. This year, HDFFA will distribute up to $26,000, meaning at least nine projects will receive an award. Funding this year is generously provided by a private donor.

“We are pleased to offer funding like the On-Farm Efficiency Grant as a cornerstone of HDFFA’s programming. Each year, we see an amazing array of applications and overwhelming interest. Even a small boost can make a difference in our local food economy, and it is important to make these funds as accessible as possible,” says HDFFA’s Agricultural Support Manager Andrea Smith. HDFFA has offered at least one grant or award opportunity for producers since 2018.

“HDFFA’s grant and program opportunities have been incredibly impactful for our small farm operation. I’m very grateful to have an organization like HDFFA doing what it’s doing in our region to support small local farms,” say Laura and Alia Fern, owners of Canyon Moon Farms in Prineville and 2024 awardee.

Applicants must be located in Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties, or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. They must be operational during the upcoming 2025 growing season, primarily sell their products within Central Oregon, and be mindful of the environmental impact of their operation. Grants will require a 50% match in funds, which can be provided through cash and/or labor. HDFFA’s Agricultural Support Manager will host a virtual informational session for potential applicants to answer questions and provide logistical support on Friday, December 13th at 10 am. For access to the link, register at: hdffa.ofeg-zoom. Application materials will be available in English and Spanish.

The inspiring stories of previous years’ awardees, which you can read about at hdffa.org/ofeg-in-action, go straight to the heart of an HDFFA core value — that everyone deserves good food, and that our food connects us to each other. Their grants demonstrate the power of community in helping everyone access affordable, nutritious, culturally appropriate food produced sustainably in Central Oregon in a way that benefits our local economy. By empowering small, local farms to overcome obstacles and innovate, the entire community gains so much: farm-fresh, delicious food that boosts not only our health but that of the local economy and the environment, too.

Learn more and apply at hdffa.org/ofeg or read about the 2024 awards at hdffa.org/ofeg-in-action

