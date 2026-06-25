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High Desert Garden Tour Fast Approaching

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities

Join us for the 31st Annual High Desert Garden Tour, presented by OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. On this year’s self-guided tour of 5 beautiful gardens in the Redmond area you’ll see everything from a Japanese garden to vegetables to waterwise landscaping as well as our very own research garden at the OSU Extension Service for Deschutes County.   Call 541-548-6088 for more information.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time: 8:30am-3:30pm
Location: Redmond
Cost: $20 each for ticket books. Age 18 and under is free. Tickets are on sale now!
Visit beav.es/2026_HDGT for more information and to buy tickets online.

extension.oregonstate.edu/mg

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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