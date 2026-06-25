High Desert Garden Tour Fast Approaching

Join us for the 31st Annual High Desert Garden Tour, presented by OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. On this year’s self-guided tour of 5 beautiful gardens in the Redmond area you’ll see everything from a Japanese garden to vegetables to waterwise landscaping as well as our very own research garden at the OSU Extension Service for Deschutes County. Call 541-548-6088 for more information.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 8:30am-3:30pm

Location: Redmond

Cost: $20 each for ticket books. Age 18 and under is free. Tickets are on sale now!

Visit beav.es/2026_HDGT for more information and to buy tickets online.

extension.oregonstate.edu/mg