Tickets On Sale Now

View seven beautiful gardens in the Bend/Tumalo area during the High Desert Garden Tour; a self-guided tour presented by the OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. Call 541-548-6088 for more information.

Saturday, July 15

9am-3:30pm

$15 each for ticket books. Age 18 and under is free. Tickets are on sale now!

Visit https:beav.es/Tso to buy ticket online.

Call 541-548-6088 for more information.

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes