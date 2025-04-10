High Desert Horticultural Center Launches Plant Native Class Series to Inspire Climate-Resilient Landscaping

The High Desert Horticultural Center (HDHC), a newly established nonprofit dedicated to advancing native plant use and resource conservation, is proud to announce the launch of its Plant Native Class Series, beginning April 26 at WinterCreek Nursery.

This engaging educational series is open to all experience levels and will equip community members with the knowledge and tools to create and maintain native plant landscapes — an accessible and impactful way to combat climate change, reduce water consumption, and restore vital pollinator habitats.

Class topics include:

Which Plant Where?

Intro to Native Garden Design

Native Plants 101

Native Garden Maintenance

Each class is $40, runs from 10am-12pm on Saturdays, and will be held throughout the growing season at WinterCreek Nursery, the region’s largest retail native plant nursery. HDHC Members enjoy a 25% discount on classes.

“Our goal is to empower individuals with practical, inspiring knowledge about native plants,” said Rick Martinson, founder of HDHC and former owner of WinterCreek Nursery. “Everyone has a role to play in regenerating our landscapes and restoring ecological balance — and native gardening is a beautiful, personal way to start.”

For more information or to register for classes, visit: highdeserthorticulturalcenter.org/events.

About the High Desert Horticultural Center:

Founded in late 2023, the High Desert Horticultural Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on education, research, and native plant propagation in the high desert west. HDHC’s mission is to inspire ecological integrity and improve sustainability of urban landscapes by increasing the understanding of native vegetation in created landscapes. The center offers hands-on learning opportunities for the public, professionals, and future restoration practitioners.

About WinterCreek Nursery:

Established in 1993 and now owned and operated by the HDHC, WinterCreek Nursery propagates nearly 200 species of high desert native plants. As central Oregon’s largest native plant nursery, WinterCreek continues to serve retail and wholesale customers while also supporting HDHC’s nonprofit mission.

highdeserthorticulturalcenter.org