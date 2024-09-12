High Desert Innovation Week Returns October 14-18

Central Oregon’s growing entrepreneurial community is preparing for the second annual High Desert Innovation Week, taking place from October 14-18, 2024. This multi-day program brings together local entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors to showcase the region’s startup resources and celebrate its collaborative culture. Organized by Bend Startup Central, Cultivate Bend, Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW), and Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), High Desert Innovation Week aims to spotlight the unique ecosystem that makes Central Oregon a great place to build a business.

Spread across various locations in Bend, High Desert Innovation Week features an exciting lineup of events designed to inspire, connect and celebrate innovation across multiple industries, including tech, outdoor products and consumer goods. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in startup showcases, networking events, educational workshops, pitch competitions, and more, all with the aim of fostering innovation and supporting emerging businesses in the region.

Activities By Day:

Monday, October 14, 2024

High Desert Innovation Fest by Central Oregon Innovation Network

The Haven | 5-7pm

The High Desert Innovation Fest is a unique event where aspiring entrepreneurs from across the Pacific Northwest get the opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas and network with a diverse audience of founders, investors, entrepreneurial organizations, and members of the general public interested in the startup ecosystem. At its core, this event is a chance to bring together the startup and entrepreneurial communities together with industry groups and investors to network across verticals and organizations. As a kickoff to innovation week, the High Desert Innovation Fest showcases Central Oregon as a center of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Cultivate LIVE! by Cultivate Bend

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship | 12-6:30pm

Get ready for Cultivate LIVE! — a growth summit for the natural products packaged goods industry in Central Oregon. Attendees will experience the pinnacle of entrepreneurial innovation at Cultivate Bend’s premier annual event dedicated to fostering growth and collaboration. They will be inspired by industry expert keynote speakers and discussion panelists as they take the main stage to present their visionary expertise. Participants will engage in dynamic Buyer Pitch Slams where Cultivate Bend member brands will pitch to a panel of natural grocery buyers, receiving real-time feedback while competing for an impressive prize package. At the Community Marketplace, attendees can interact with Cultivate Bend members and brands, sampling, tasting, and purchasing a wide assortment of local natural products. The event will conclude with a Happy Hour, making Cultivate LIVE! an unmissable opportunity to network, inspire collaboration and cultivate growth in Central Oregon’s thriving natural products community.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

‍Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW) Bootcamp

Open Space Event Studios | 8:30am-1:30pm

BOW, the nation’s first outdoor industry accelerator, now in its tenth year of operation, kicks off Wednesday with BOW BootCamp, a series of educational sessions designed to equip startup businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to reach the next level. This year’s sessions will focus on sales, funding, and founders’ stories, featuring in-depth panel discussions with time for Q&A. The panels will include top industry experts from well-known brands, and attendees can sign up for individual sessions or all three.

Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW) Breakout Pitch Event

Open Space Event Studios | 6-8:45pm

BOW’s seventh annual BreakOut pitch event, created exclusively for the outdoor industry, will feature four early- and growth-stage companies from BOW’s most recent cohort to present their businesses as they compete for a $10,000 no-strings-attached cash award. The competing companies include Aeronaut Outdoor (Ventura, California), Ryoken Instinct (Seattle, Washington), Rustek (Portland, Oregon), and Ahoya (Bend) and the winner will be determined by an audience vote. The entertainment continues with a keynote presentation by Steve “Stix” Nilsen, a marketing and branding expert who most recently served as Vice President of Cult Indoctrination (Lifestyle Marketing) at Liquid Death, who will share his compelling marketing and branding journey while the audience votes are tallied.

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Bend Venture Conference (BVC) by Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

Downtown Bend | 10am-7pm

As Central Oregon’s flagship entrepreneurship event, BVC creates an opportunity to connect investors and industry leaders with startups looking to scale. Thursday’s agenda kicks off with pre-conference education seminars focused on strengthening startup business foundations across industries. Following the pre-conference seminars, attendees will watch as finalists in the BVC New Economy Track pitch at the Tower Theatre. Through a partnership with The BFM Fund, this competition track provides a platform for startups who provide significant economic and social returns aligned with the principles of the Solidarity Economy. The evening ends with the BVC Networking Reception at Broken Top Club, Central Oregon’s biggest networking reception of the year.

Friday, October 18, 2024

Bend Venture Conference (BVC) by Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

Downtown Bend | 8:30am-5pm

Bend Venture Conference is the largest and longest standing and largest angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest. Each year, a new BVC Growth Fund is raised to invest in the most promising growth stage companies that compete in the annual conference. BVC has served as a catalyst to mobilize capital for participating companies and since its inception, investments and awards to participating startups have totaled over $14 million. Friday’s agenda will feature startup pitches by BVC Early Stage and Growth Stage finalists, as well as presentations from industry experts. The two-day event ends with a winner’s ceremony and check presentations at Bend Brewing Company.

Friday, October 18, 2024

High Desert Innovation Week After Party by Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW)

Drop Thesis | 5-7:30pm

Wrapping up the week of events, Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW) invites the community to join them in celebrating and connecting with fellow attendees, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who have contributed to establishing Central Oregon as a thriving hub of innovation.

Speaking on behalf of the committee of organizers, Kyle McLeod “High Desert Innovation Week continues to evolve as a cornerstone event for Central Oregon’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As more entrepreneurial groups emerge and our community grows, the opportunities in Central Oregon are more abundant than ever. From outdoor products to tech and natural goods, this region is proving to be an extraordinary place to nurture and scale innovative businesses. We’re excited to see how this week’s events will inspire and shape the future of entrepreneurship in Central Oregon.”

More details and registration links for all the week’s activities can be found at hdinnovationweek.com.

