High Desert Museum Kids Camp Registration for January, February & Spring Break Opens Soon

The holidays will be behind us in a heartbeat and we’ll be looking at school days off during January, February and spring break. Give the kiddos days of exploration and wonder with the Museum’s Kids Camps!

Online registration opens for Kids Camps during January, February and spring break on Friday, December 3 at 6am.

Themes include Creating Community through Art, Nature’s Builders and Designing for Tomorrow. January and February are K-5th grades combined and spring break is in three grade groups — K-1st, 2nd-3rd and 4th-5th.

Space is limited. Set your alarm, have the coffee brewing and be ready!

Friday, December 3

6am

Don’t forget! Members receive a 20 percent discount. Please make sure you are signed into your account before you register for Kids Camps.

