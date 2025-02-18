High School Summer Academy at OSU-Cascades

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Calling All High School Students

Spend a week at OSU-Cascades! Summer Academy introduces you to life on a college campus, and you’ll earn a scholarship doing it. Meet new friends while exploring your academic and career interests with university professors and experts.

After a morning of classes, you’ll get out there with activities like hiking, floating the river and playing board games. Explore a future career by touring an off-campus employer, hearing from industry experts, working in an on-campus lab or on your class project.

Space is limited.

Choose Your Academic Track

Art+Media+Tech | Sessions 1 & 2

Get a foundational look at digital and traditional art tools offered at OSU-Cascades. You’ll work across mediums and approaches with a focus on contemporary art. Hands-on activities include graphic design, interactive media, drawing and printmaking.

Computer Science | Session 1

Computing has transformed how we solve problems, create and connect. Explore the fundamentals of computer science through coding, algorithms and innovation. You’ll develop skills in programming and problem-solving while discovering how computer science powers everything from social media to artificial intelligence.

Outdoor Products | Session 1

Dive into the exciting world of outdoor gear and apparel design. Learn how creativity, sustainability and innovation come together to shape the products we use to explore the great outdoors. Through hands-on projects and industry insights, you’ll explore the business, design and production behind the outdoor products you love.

Engineering | Session 2

Unleash your inner problem-solver in this hands-on introduction to engineering. Design and build projects that tackle real-world challenges while learning the basics of mechanics, materials and energy systems. With access to OSU-Cascades’ innovative labs, you’ll gain a glimpse into the dynamic world of engineering and how it shapes our future.

Kinesiology | Session 2

Everyone has a body! Explore its fascinating inner workings and learn about physiology, muscle function and energy use. Join a fun group activity in OSU-Cascades’ cutting-edge FORCE biomechanics lab and see real-time data that explains how your amazing body moves.

Earn a Scholarship to OSU-Cascades

Students who complete the Summer Academy will each receive a $500 scholarship to OSU-Cascades. The scholarship can be applied toward tuition for the fall term immediately following graduation from high school.

WHEN

Session 1: July 20-25

Session 2: July 27-August 1

WHO

High school students entering grades 10-12.

WHERE

OSU-Cascades in Bend.

OVERNIGHT OR DAY OPTION

Stay in our state-of-the-art residence hall or register as a day student.

COST

Overnight Option: $1,500*

includes lodging, all activities, meals and snacks.

Day Option: $1,000*

includes all activities, meals and snacks.

*Financial assistance may be available. See website.

