Historic Landmarks Commission Celebrates Historic Preservation Month with Historic Walking Tours

(Historic Landmarks Commission walking tour guide Barry Branaugh as Chadwick Irvin leading tours in 2024)

May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission is excited to invite the public to a series of engaging and informative walking tours celebrating the rich history of Redmond. Throughout the month, visitors and residents alike can explore the city’s vibrant past with expert-led tours featuring local historic homes and sites, and stories that have shaped Redmond into the community it is today.

Tours will begin on the front lawn of Redmond’s very own historic City Hall, located at 411 SW 9th St.

Downtown Historic Walking Tour

Dates & Times: May 2, 2025, at 5:30pm and May 17 at 10am

Narrator: Chadwick Irvin, Notable Redmondite

Step back in time with pioneer businessman Chadwick Irvin, aka ‘Barry Branaugh’, as he leads a fascinating Downtown Historic Walking Tour. Chadwick will share intriguing tales from the city’s past—some light-hearted, others filled with scandal. Learn about the key moments and architectural movements that helped form Redmond’s vibrant historic landscape.

Historic Neighborhood Walking Tour

Dates & Times: May 9, 2025, at 5:30pm and May 17 at 3pm

Narrator: L.E. Smith, Notable Redmondite

Join Barry Branaugh as Mr. L.E. Smith, early 1900s Redmond resident, for a walking tour that delves into the stories behind the city’s historic homes. Mr. Smith will recount personal memories from his early years in Redmond, alongside the stories of the homes along the route. This tour is a rare opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of Redmond’s history and architectural trends from one of its trailblazing pioneers.

Historic City Hall Tour

Date & Time: May 17, 2025, at 9:30am

Narrator: Jason Neff, City of Redmond Deputy City Manager

Discover the history of Redmond’s City Hall, a building with a fascinating past. Led by Deputy City Manager Jason Neff, this tour will explore the origins of the original schoolhouse that transformed into Redmond’s historic City Hall and the many roles it has played in the community over the years.

All tours will meet on the front lawn of City Hall. Please arrive 10 minutes before the tour begins to ensure a timely departure. Tours will be conducted rain or shine, so be sure to dress accordingly.

“This is a unique opportunity to hear some stories from the perspective of two notable Redmondites about how the city grew and prospered as well as see how the historic City Hall was revitalized and preserved,” shares Megan Peninger, staff liaison to the Redmond’s Historic Landmarks Commission.

The Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission is dedicated to preserving and promoting Redmond’s rich history through education and advocacy. By supporting preservation efforts and offering public tours, the Commission strives to keep the city’s heritage alive for future generations.

For more information about the events planned throughout May and/or the Commission, please visit redmondoregon.gov/historymonth2025 or contact Megan Peninger, City of Redmond Associate Planner, at megan.peninger@redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7762.

These events have been funded with the assistance of a matching grant-in-aid from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office and the Historic Preservation Fund, National Park Service, Department of the Interior.

The purpose of the City of Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission is to preserve and promote Redmond’s history and culture by:

Identifying, evaluating, and designating historic and cultural resources in the City of Redmond as landmarks. Informing and educating the public on the historic and architectural significance of the designated landmarks. Informing and educating the public on the value of preserving Redmond’s historic and cultural resources. Soliciting grants and other resources to help promote, advocate, and undertake preservation projects in the City of Redmond. Protecting and enhance the City’s attraction to residents, tourists and visitors and serve as a support and stimulus to business and industry. Strengthening the economy of the City. Stabilizing and improving property values. Any other activities that will help preserve and promote Redmond’s history and culture.

