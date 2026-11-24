(Photos of the historic Fuel House building and Sara Rosenbaum-Murry and Casey Murry | Photos by Gwen Shoemaker, courtesy of the Old Mill District)

A historic building that once helped fuel Bend’s booming timber industry is being altered to take on a new role that will bring people together for weddings, celebrations, community gatherings, and other special events.

The Old Mill District is working with Cast & Co, an event company owned by Bend residents Sara Rosenbaum-Murry and Casey Murry, the husband-and-wife team behind a collection of thoughtfully designed event spaces built around a simple idea: the places where people gather should feel as considered as the moments they’re there to celebrate. They will transform the second and third floors of the historic Fuel House into a flexible, two-level event space.

Located next to the iconic three smokestacks of the former Brooks-Scanlon powerhouse, the Fuel House building dates back to 1923 and represents an important piece of Bend’s industrial heritage.

This current project follows the Old Mill District’s recent purchase of the Fuel House from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, which will continue operating on the building’s ground floor. The upper floors, including space recently occupied by Rapa Nui Tiki Lounge, will undergo renovations designed to showcase the building’s original character while creating a modern destination for gatherings and events.

For Sara and Casey, who moved from Portland to Bend three years ago with their two young children, the opportunity feels like a natural extension of the business they’ve been growing for more than a decade.

“We really wanted to find something close in [the center of Bend], but we couldn’t have expected to find a space with such history mixed with its location and proximity to the community,” Sara said. “There’s something really special about giving an old building new purpose without erasing what came before it.”

The couple launched their first Portland event venue, Castaway Portland, in 2012. They’ve since expanded to three venues in the city, including Blockhouse, a distinctive gathering space situated within the Pomarius Plant Nursery; along with The Exchange, a historic Portland venue including an expansive rooftop space.

Their approach focuses on creating welcoming, versatile venues that celebrate their surroundings and encourage collaboration with local businesses.

“We knew right away that this space has the magic,” Casey said. “It’s the history, the architecture, the location, and the people you’re working with. This building as all those elements.”

A New Chapter for a Historic Building

The Fuel House was constructed more than a century ago during a major expansion of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company’s Bend operations. Together with the adjacent powerhouse, the structure helped support the industrial operations that drove Bend’s early economy.

The building later survived the decline of the timber industry and became part of the Old Mill District’s redevelopment. Its preservation owes a lot to the longtime stewardship of Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, whose owners helped maintain and restore the structure while operating their business.

That work provides Cast & Co a solid foundation for its plans.

Rather than dramatically altering the building, Sara and Casey intend to expose its original brick walls and steel beams, incorporate historical photographs and artifacts, and introduce greenery and other design elements that create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

“It’s really about peeling back the layers to expose the beauty that’s already there,” Sara said.

The project represents an exciting opportunity to introduce a new type of gathering space while honoring one of the district’s most historically significant buildings, said Old Mill District marketing manager Beau Eastes.

“Cast & Co has a tremendous track record of transforming unique buildings into incredible gathering places,” Eastes said. “We’re thrilled to bring that experience to the Old Mill District and give this historic building a new purpose that will benefit the whole community.”

Designed for Celebrations and Community Connections

The planned venue will offer around 6,300 square feet of indoor event space across two floors, with another 1,000 square feet of outdoor patio space. Once renovated, the two floors will be available to rent separately or together, offering flexibility for events of different sizes.

The second floor will accommodate around 125 seated guests or 200 standing, while plans currently call for a combined space that can host up to 250 guests for cocktail-style events.

A full kitchen will support everything from catered weddings and corporate retreats to chef-driven dinner series. Cast & Co plans to work closely with local caterers, chefs, event planners, musicians, and other vendors, giving clients flexibility in how they bring their events to life.

“We want to provide the perfect canvas for them to come and create their best work,” Sara said of future clients and vendors.

The couple also plans to establish a program that offers space to local nonprofits and community organizations for fundraising and other events. Clients will have access to event coordination services that offer vendor recommendations, floor-plan assistance, and on-site support.

For the Old Mill District, the venue will introduce new opportunities for celebrations and gatherings at a location already known for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

“It’ll be special to bring people together in a building that’s been part of Bend for more than a century,” Eastes said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everything from weddings to business events to nonprofit fundraisers and community celebrations happening here.”

Renovations are expected to begin around this year’s holiday season, with Cast & Co targeting spring of 2027 for its first events. The company plans to offer hard-hat tours for interested parties and prospective clients throughout construction.

For Sara, the overall project represents an opportunity to build on the structure’s already rich legacy in Bend.

“It’s the Fuel House, and it’s always been the Fuel House,” she said. “It’s going to continue doing what it’s always done, which is fuel Bend. We’ll just be doing this by bringing people together in creative ways.”

fuelhousebend.com