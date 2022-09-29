Historical Haunt Walks Return to Deschutes Historical Museum October 14 & 15

Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend walking tours has been sharing the history and haunts of Bend’s downtown district since 2010. Stroll through downtown escorted by a museum guide, stopping at the Deschutes Historical Museum’s favorite locations where the past is brought back to life. It’s an eerie hour of history and paranormal mystery woven together into a freakishly fun outing.

NEW this year the Deschutes Historical Museum has added three additional tours both Friday and Saturday, offering 32 one-hour tours over two nights. Each walking tour starts at the museum and ends in Downtown Bend, approximately one mile in length of flat walkways.

This event does sell out and space is limited. PLEASE NOTE: as many featured locations are operating businesses inside, tours do not enter into any buildings.

Cost is $15 per person, Deschutes Historical Museum Members only $5. Tour fee includes museum admission. All tours begin at the Museum and end in downtown Bend.

Tickets will be sold online only through Eventbrite.com beginning October 1. This is a popular fundraiser and membership drive for the museum and tickets do sell quickly.

To make more tickets available there is a limit of five tickets per transaction.

Purchase four or more tickets and receive one household membership FREE.

These tickets are not refundable, however they are transferable.

deschuteshistory.org • 541-389-1813