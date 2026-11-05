Holiday Decorating Contest for Sunriver Area Businesses

All Sunriver businesses are invited to participate in the Sunriver Holiday Decorating Contest. It’s time to showcase your creativity and holiday spirit! The winners will receive a donation to give to their favorite charity. A map will be created so people can view your work during the holidays. Email Kristine Thomas at exec@sunriverchamber.com with questions.

What to do to join the fun!

Decorate your business for a chance to win money to be donated to your favorite nonprofit organization. Prizes will be awarded at The Networking Hour at 5:15pm Tuesday, December 1 at First Interstate Bank.

Complete the application by November 10 and email it to exec@sunriverchamber.com or leave it at First Interstate Bank.

Decorate your business by Friday, November 20.

Free to participate. Everyone is welcome to participate. You don’t need to be a chamber member.

Circle one category: Window decorating or building decorating.

Community judging period is Saturday, November 21 to Saturday, November 28.

A map will be created to encourage people to see your creativity during the holiday season.

Decorations must be taken down by January 10.

Visit sunriverchamber.com to see complete set of rules.

Click here to register your business by November 10