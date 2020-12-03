Holiday Online Shopping is Hitting Record Levels Amidst COVID Concerns

(Photo by Karolina Grabowska of Pexels)

Digital marketing expert Kenneth Wisnefski, who stars in a new Amazon Prime Video mini-series titled The Web Masters, details how COVID has changed commerce, likely forever



This comes as online shopping giant Amazon announced, “Amazon customers make the 2020 holiday shopping season our biggest yet”, and Walmart says it plans to eliminate more than 1,200 in-store jobs as it shifts operations to accommodate the massive push in online shopping



“COVID has changed commerce, likely forever,” says Wisnefski. “We’ve witnessed the rising trend of online shopping over the years, but nothing like what we have seen since COVID hit.



Wisnefski’s additional thoughts:

This moment serves as an immediate call to action for businesses to firm up their digital infrastructure if they want to remain competitive in the future. We’re not just talking about marketing efforts geared toward revenue growth, but overall website visitor capacities, drop-ship, guest services, security of commerce and more.

Consumer behavior is converting and accelerating businesses’ five-year plans to more like six-month plans, and those that are not fully prepared for this dramatic shift in online shopping will simply not be in business much longer.

