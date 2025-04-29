Honoring Leadership & Embracing the Future at Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) is proud to continue its 30+ year legacy of providing safe, supportive spaces where youth thrive. As the Club enters an exciting new chapter, we are preparing a leadership transition that reflects both the Club’s strength and the remarkable career growth of our CEO, Bess Goggins.

Goggins, who has led BGCB with passion and vision, will step down as CEO effective May 6, 2025, to assume a significant new role as president and CEO of the YMCA of Columbia Willamette. The Club celebrates this exciting opportunity for Goggins and is confident in our strong foundation and bright future ahead.

“This is a bittersweet moment,” said Goggins. “It has been an incredible honor to work alongside this team and serve the Bend community. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve built together and confident in the Club’s bright future. Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is in great hands with a strong team and continued support from the community.”

During her tenure, Goggins led BGCB through a period of strategic growth and stability. Highlights of her leadership include securing a $1.7 million Early Literacy grant from the Oregon Department of Education, which will provide high-dosage tutoring for K-3 youth over the next two and a half years. This funding represents just one example of the continued momentum at BGCB as it serves over 350 youth and families annually through innovative programs across two Bend locations.

“Bess has brought vision, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the Club’s mission,” said Board Chair Danielle Rosenfield. “Her leadership has strengthened our organization and positioned us for an exciting future. While we will miss her, we are thrilled for her and excited for the next chapter of BGCB. Our work continues, powered by the generosity and dedication of our community.”

The Board of Directors has begun a thoughtful and proactive transition process. BGCB is actively recruiting for an interim CEO and will soon launch the search for a permanent leader to guide the Club into its next chapter.

Throughout this process, the Board and leadership team are committed to ensuring uninterrupted programs and services for the youth and families the Club serves.

Join us in celebrating Bess’s remarkable contribution to BGCB! A community event will be held on May 29, 2025 at The Haven Coworking (1001 SW Disk Dr. Bend, OR), from 5-7pm — appetizers and beverages provided.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend provides safe, supportive spaces where youth can explore their potential, build meaningful relationships, and grow into leaders. With two locations in Bend, the Club serves more than 350 youth and families annually through programs that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development.

bgcbend.org