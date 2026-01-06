Hoodoo Ski Area Anticipates Opening for Season This Thursday

(Photo courtesy of Hoodoo)

With a promising forecast up to 50 inches of new snow this week, Hoodoo Ski Area anticipates opening its season this Thursday, with lifts running 9am-9pm. An official announcement will be posted soon at hoodoo.com and lift tickets will be available for advance purchase online at that time. If the weather forecast holds, Hoodoo’s popular Thrifty Thursday with $35 lift tickets will apply on January 8.

Guests can find updated details about weather conditions, events and more at hoodoo.com, Hoodoo’s official social media accounts and the new Hoodoo Ski Area app, available now in both the App Store and Google Play Store.

hoodoo.com