Hoodoo Ski Area Opens Today, January 8

Hoodoo Ski Area opened its season this morning with the Easy Rider and Manzanita lifts running 9am-9pm. The Big Green Machine lift will open soon with more snowfall.

Hoodoo will be open 9am-9pm Friday-Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday, and closed Monday-Tuesday.

Lift tickets can be purchased in advance at skihoodoo.resortstore.net. Lift tickets will be $39 this and subsequent Thursdays through March 19 for Hoodoo’s Thrifty Thursday promotion.

Guests can find updated details about weather conditions, events and more at hoodoo.com, Hoodoo’s official social media accounts and the new Hoodoo Ski Area app, available now in both the App Store and Google Play Store.

