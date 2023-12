Hoodoo Ski Area has canceled its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration due to lack of an adequate snow base for skiing and riding. Hoodoo’s management is hopeful that weather patterns will change soon, allowing Central Oregon’s oldest ski area to finally open for the 2023-24 ski season.

Guests should check skihoodoo.com and follow Hoodoo on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. Questions can be sent to customerservice@hoodoo.com.

