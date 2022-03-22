Hoodoo to Match Donations to Bend-based Family Access Network

(Graphic | Courtesy of Hoodoo Ski Area)

Hoodoo Ski Area will match donations up to $20,000 made to local Bend-based, nonprofit Family Access Network (FAN) in honor of Chuck’s Birthday Bash on Friday, April 1. Chuck Shepard has owned Hoodoo for more than two decades and considers his time with Central Oregon’s first ski area to be a labor of love that includes giving back to the community whenever possible.

Shepard was born ten years after Hoodoo was founded and has lived in Oregon for more than 50 years. As part of an early birthday celebration, Hoodoo will match donations to Family Access Network made as a “Tribute to Chuck” at familyaccessnetwork.org or via the link at skihoodoo.com/chucks-birthday.

“FAN uses advocates to help local school age kids in need of help along with their families to help solve some of these early life problems. Help may come in the form of clothing, food or in some cases shelter. But money is not just thrown at the problem, advocates are used to help FAN understand the individual problem. I hope you will join us in our effort that is part of my birthday celebration at Hoodoo to raise money for FAN,” said Shepard in a recent post on Chuck’s Page at skihoodoo.com/chuck.

The deadline to donate is April 1.

Those who donate $25+ will be entered into a random drawing for a free 2022-2023 Hoodoo season pass

Those who donate $500+ will receive a free Hoodoo lift ticket

Those who donate $2500+ will enjoy a free round of golf with Chuck

skihoodoo.com • familyaccessnetwork.org